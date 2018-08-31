Inter-ZonalU-16 Cricket from Sept 3

LAHORE: Inter Zonal One-day Under-16 Cricket Tournament of Lahore Region Cricket Association will start from September 3 at different venues of Lahore. Two teams of each East, North and West Zone will participate in the tournament. Tournament will be played on single league basis. PCB match officials will be appointed in the tournament. League matches will be played on at Stags Club Ground and Ittefaq LRCA Ground.