Fri August 31, 2018
Islamabad

APP
August 31, 2018

HEC closes 154 fake institutions in last 15 years, Senate told

Islamabad: A total of 154 fake degree awarding institutions have been closed down by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) since its establishment in 2002, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said Thursday.

In a written reply to the question of Senator Nauman Wazir, he said 102 fake degree institutes were closed in Punjab, 36 in Sindh, 11 Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 2 in federal capital and 3 fake degree institutes were closed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said HEC has been working in close cooperation with all provincial governments to check mushrooming growth of fake/illegal degree awarding institutions.

