Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon official cautions India over buying Russian arms

Pentagon official cautions India over buying Russian arms
Israeli soldier says 'no regrets' about killing wounded Palestinian

Israeli soldier says 'no regrets' about killing wounded Palestinian
Are dams the right choice?

Are dams the right choice?
Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River
Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl
Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership
Leonardo AW139: Helicopter under Imran Khan’s use

Leonardo AW139: Helicopter under Imran Khan’s use
ECC meeting: Increase in gas tariff put on hold

ECC meeting: Increase in gas tariff put on hold
No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone: COAS

No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone: COAS

Top Story

KM
Khalid Mustafa
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ECC meeting: Increase in gas tariff put on hold

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the newly-formed federal cabinet met here on Wednesday, but Finance Minister Asad Umar was unable to take decisions on any of the five issues tabled for discussion because the issue of circular debt and its crippling impact on the energy sector consumed most of the time allocated.

Minister for Finance Asad Umar and all the other participants in the ECC meeting were shocked by the Power Division's presentation on the status of Pakistan's circular debt, which has surged to a record Rs1,178 billion. The payables of the power sector stand at Rs596 billion, with an increase of Rs30 billion in July alone. Another Rs582 billion of debt has been parked with the Power Holding Private Company Limited, a purpose-built vehicle.

The Power Division pointed out that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) determines the power tariff on the assumption of 100 percent bill recovery, whereas the actual recovery stands at 90 percent, adding Rs120 billion a year to the circular debt. Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed noted that the non-participation of NEPRA officials in the ECC meeting stymied any conclusive examination of the issue.

With the matter unresolved, the ECC decided that the finances of the power sector would continue to be managed with the budgeted subsidy until further notice. The 90-minute discussion of the circular debt meant that the ECC deliberations on a mammoth increase in natural gas prices, proposed by the Petroleum Division, could not be completed and had to be deferred until the next meeting of the ECC.

The Petroleum Division had proposed 186 percent increase in prices for domestic It's media trial (Slug)TV talk shows can't discuss sub judice matters

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series

Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Photos & Videos

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response