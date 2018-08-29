S Arabia intercepts ballistic missile fired by Houthis

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian air defences intercepted a ballistic missile fired in the direction of the city of Najran by Yemen´s Houthi group, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday citing a military spokesman. “There were no casualties as a result of the interception,” said the spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis, Colonel Turki al-Maliki.