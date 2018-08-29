Cleanup operation

LAHORE: Railways Divisional Superintendent Sufyan Dogar monitored an anti-encroachment operation at Harbanspura Interchange near Lahore Ring Road.

Talking to The News he said, “We received complaints regarding this area. People were using the residential area for commercial purpose. After doing the proper search on the land captivity we launched the operation. The total occupied area was worth Rs9.7 million. Railways police, district administration and local police participated in the operation.”

Meanwhile, residents of the area protested against the railway's administration and chanted slogans against the government. They blocked the main Harbanspura Road which caused a traffic jam during the peak hours. During resistance Assistant Sub-Inspector of Railways, Nisar Butt got injured. Later, he was shifted to hospital for first aid.