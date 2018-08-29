Wed August 29, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2018

PCB announces schedule for Australia, NZ series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the itinerary for their series against Australia and New Zealand to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the next three months.

Pakistan start the season with next month’s Asia Cup in the UAE from September 15. They will then host Australia for two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals in the emirates from October 7-28.

They will kick off their tour with a four-day tour match against Australia A on September 29 at the ICC Academy in Dubai.The Tests will be followed by a three-match T20 series with matches on October 24, 26 and 28.

This will be Australia’s first Test series since the infamous ball-tampering row during the Cape Town match against South Africa in March.Pakistan will then face New Zealand in a three-match T20 series on October 31, November 2 and 4.

The T20 series will be followed by a three-match One-day International (ODI) series with matches on November 7, 9 and 11.The three-match Test series between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin from November 16. The second Test will be played on November 24 and the third and final Test on December 3.

Pakistan A team will play New Zealand A in a three-match T20 series on October 12, 15 and 17 followed by a three-match ODI series on October 21, 24 and 26. The first of the four-day match between Pakistan A and New Zealand A will be played on October 30. The second four-day match will be played on November 6.

