Man drowns

OKARA: A man drowned in the Lower Bari Doab Canal (LBDC) here on Monday. His friend jumped into the canal water to rescue him. The wayfarers rescued one while the other person drowned. The Rescue 1122 is searching for the dead body. On Monday morning, two youths were fishing at the LBDC near the University of Okara. One of them slipped and fell into the canal. The body could not be recovered till this report was filed.

RALLY AGAINST TRAFFIC POLICE: The pick-up drivers Monday took out a rally against the traffic police. Traffic was blocked due to the protest. The drivers alleged that instead of controlling the traffic, the traffic police personnel are allegedly busy doing challans on daily basis. They said that the poor drivers could not pay heavy fines. They said their protest would continue till their demands are not met.

CHILD KILLED: A two-year-old child died and three others sustained injuries in a car-bike collision on Monday. Tanveer of Chorasta Mian Khan, his four-year-old brother Zaigham, sister Najma Bibi and her two-year-old son M Awais were going on Depalpur-Kasur Road. When they reached near Qila Sodha Singh, a car coming from opposite direction hit them. Awais died on the spot while the other three received injuries.