Moscow postpones peace talks with Taliban

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani´s office said on Monday Russia had agreed to postpone multilateral peace talks with the Taliban, a week after the insurgents accepted an invitation to go to Moscow for a Sept. 4 summit. Russia has not declared a postponement. A senior official in Ghani´s office told Reuters Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov had spoken with Ghani by phone and assured him the summit dates “will be changed to ensure Afghanistan´s participation”. Afghanistan and US both declined Moscow´s invitation last week.