Schweinsteiger expects tears on his Bayern farewell

BERLIN: Bastian Schweinsteiger expects to shed a few tears on Tuesday on his final Bayern Munich appearance during his testimonial against current club Chicago Fire.

The 34-year-old former Germany captain will play a half each for Bayern and Chicago at the Allianz Arena.It will be his farewell appearance in Munich, having quit his childhood club for Manchester United in 2015 after 17 years and a total of 20 titles with Bayern.

Schweinsteiger wept when he received a standing ovation on his 121st and final appearance for Germany in a 2-0 friendly win over Finland two years ago in Moenchengladbach.More tears are to be expected in Munich on Tuesday.

“I somewhat underestimated that when I retired from the national team,” admitted Schweinsteiger on his return to Munich.“I felt lots of emotions, you have so many images in your head and let yourself be led by that.

“There are already so many memories coming back up.“It was a great time, Bayern is always in my heart, but I know it’ll be emotional for me.”It was obvious from the huge smile on his face at Bayern’s training ground that he is enjoying being back in Munich.

On Sunday, he was awarded the Bavarian Order of Merit at a civil ceremony, where Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder described the 2014 World Cup winner as a ‘living legend’.“I’m overwhelmed, I accept the medal on behalf of all Bayern fans - many of whom deserve this,” said Schweinsteiger humbly.