Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume
China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Three killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: Bullet riddled bodies of a couple were found from their house at the Civil Hospital, Khairpur on Monday. The couple were identified as Line Superintendent Sepco, Khair Muhammed Mirbahar, and his wife nurse Rahila Mirbahar.

According to police, the relatives of Khair Muhammed Mirbahar, after finding his phone switched off, came to his house and found it locked from inside. They reported the matter to the police and the hospital management who opened the lock to find the blood soaked bodies of the couple. Both the deceased had received a single shot to the head. Rahila was the second wife of Khair Muhammed.

The SHO B-Section Police said they are investigating if the incident is a case of suicide or murder. The police recovered a pistol and two empty shells. According to police, a month ago Rahila had gone missing from her house, prompting Khair Muhammed Mirbahar to file a police complaint of Rahila’s abduction against another hospital nurse. However, Rahila returned home later. Recently Khair Muhammed attended the marriage of his son from the first wife.

Meanwhile, a local poet Imtiaz Malik in a Waqar Town Hyderabad allegedly killed his cousin Mehtab and later committed suicide. According to police, Waqar was upset with Mehtab for rejecting his marriage proposal. Police are conducting further investigations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Coke Studio 11 review

Coke Studio 11 review
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar