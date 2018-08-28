Three killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: Bullet riddled bodies of a couple were found from their house at the Civil Hospital, Khairpur on Monday. The couple were identified as Line Superintendent Sepco, Khair Muhammed Mirbahar, and his wife nurse Rahila Mirbahar.

According to police, the relatives of Khair Muhammed Mirbahar, after finding his phone switched off, came to his house and found it locked from inside. They reported the matter to the police and the hospital management who opened the lock to find the blood soaked bodies of the couple. Both the deceased had received a single shot to the head. Rahila was the second wife of Khair Muhammed.

The SHO B-Section Police said they are investigating if the incident is a case of suicide or murder. The police recovered a pistol and two empty shells. According to police, a month ago Rahila had gone missing from her house, prompting Khair Muhammed Mirbahar to file a police complaint of Rahila’s abduction against another hospital nurse. However, Rahila returned home later. Recently Khair Muhammed attended the marriage of his son from the first wife.

Meanwhile, a local poet Imtiaz Malik in a Waqar Town Hyderabad allegedly killed his cousin Mehtab and later committed suicide. According to police, Waqar was upset with Mehtab for rejecting his marriage proposal. Police are conducting further investigations.