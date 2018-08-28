Tue August 28, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
August 28, 2018

Ex-minister moves ECP for de-seating of PML-N’s MPA

MANSEHRA: The former provincial minister, Ahmad Hussain Shah, on Monday moved the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking de-seating of his rival and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Ziaur Rehman in accordance with a verdict of the Supreme Court last month in a fake degree case.

“My counsel has submitted an application with the ECP seeking de-seating of MPA Mian Ziaur Rehman in the light of the apex court’s ruling that upheld the verdict of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) about his disqualification for life for having a fake degree,” Ahmad Hussain Shah told reporters here.

He said that his counsel, Iftikhar Gilani, had submitted the application with ECP stating that Supreme Court had dismissed Main Ziaur Rehman’s petition submitted against PHC’s verdict on August 16 therefore he should be de-seated.

Mian Ziaur Rehman, who has been facing this case since being elected MPA in 2013 general election, also won the PK-30 seat in the July 25 general election. The PHC in its verdict delivered on January 2017 had disqualified Mian Ziaur Rehman for life. He had got a stay order from the Supreme Court against verdict of the PHC that had de-seated and disqualified for life from holding public office under Section 62-F of the Constitution.

The PHC had ruled that Mian Ziaur Rehman in his nomination papers submitted with ECP for the 2008 general election had declared himself to be a graduate, while in the nomination forms in 2013 general election he declared himself as matriculate.

