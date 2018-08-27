Mon August 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

PTI govt to follow Swedish model
The good, the bad and Vajpayee

The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Charity and governance

Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?

Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017

Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017
PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices
Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI’s Maliha one of richest lawmakers

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) woman Member Provincial Assembly Maliha Ali Asghar Khan was found to be one of the richest members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, with assets worth Rs930 million.

As per the Form-B regarding assets and liabilities submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Maliha of Mansehra owns assets equal to Rs930 million.

She owns a shop in DHA worth Rs12,00,000, a building on 8.66 kanals land worth Rs3,55,65,220, 12 kanals house in Abbottabad inherited by her husband valued at Rs7,14,000,000.

The legislator also owns 8.66 kanals commercial land inherited by her husband and worth Rs125,205,222.

She owns three pieces of land measuring 4.2 kanals and 2.4 kanals and 36 marlas inherited by her husband,

worth Rs14,400,000 and have apartment in Islamabad and commercial plaza gifted by her mother-in-law to her husband valued Rs35,565,220.

Maliha did her BA in psychology and political science from the Federal College for Women, Rawalpindi and became a member of provincial assembly on a reserved seat.

PTI’s Ayesha Bano has become the second richest woman MPA, who owns assets worth Rs50 million.

Awami National Party’s (ANP) Shagufta Malik holds assets worth Rs4.5 million, while Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Nighat Orakzai has assets including 290 tolas of gold.

Interestingly, another PTI woman MPA Asiya Saleh Khattak possesses no assets, making her among the poorest members of the assembly elected on a reserved seat.

As per the Form-B uploaded on ECP website, she answered in nil in all the sections pertaining to assets and liabilities.

Asiya Khattak holds a masters degree in International Relations and completed her LLB from the University of Peshawar.

Earlier, she contested the Local Government election on PTI’s platform and was elected as district councillor in the Peshawar District Council.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games
Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo

Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo
Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!
Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!