Mon August 27, 2018
National

August 27, 2018

115,718 vehicles registered, Rs4.377 billion revenue collected in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi District registered total 115,718 vehicles and motorcycles during last fiscal year while the department collected over Rs4.377 billion revenue including property, motor, professional taxes, excise fee and entertainment duties in four districts of the division during 2017-18.

According to an Excise Office spokesman, the department registered total 119,873 petrol vehicles including104,102 motorcycles, 5808 cars, 19 CNG, 1111 diesel and other vehicles during the period, he informed.

To a question he informed that total 121,003 vehicles including Motorcycles, Motor Cars, Jeeps, St. Wagons, Pick-ups, Vans, Buses, Mini buses, Flying Coaches, richshaws, Motorcars, Trucks, Tractors, Ambulances, Water Bowzers, Double Cabin and Cranes were registered during the year in the district. Provincial government had fixed over Rs4.185 billion revenue target for Rawalpindi division including Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock districts for the last financial year.

He informed APP that overall 105 per cent target was achieved during the fiscal year. To another question he said that the citizens can avail 10percent rebate by paying token tax of their vehicles before Aug 31. According to Excise and Taxation, Motor Registration Authority Officer Masood Bashir and AETO, Motors Sohail Shahzad, the Punjab Government has extended the date to provide 10percent rebate to the vehicle owners who would pay token tax till Aug 31. In order to facilitate the citizens, Excise and Taxation Office Rawalpindi is making efforts said Sohail Shahzad. He informed that the vehicle owners who would deposit token tax for next financial year 2018-19 before Aug 31 can avail the rebate. A special counter has been set up at the Excise and Taxation Office particularly to facilitate the citizens, he added.

