Mon August 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

PTI govt to follow Swedish model
The good, the bad and Vajpayee

The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Charity and governance

Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?

Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017

Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017
PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices
Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

Sports

A
Agencies
August 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Women’s World T20 to be celebration of cricket’

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis: The ICC Women’s World T20 (WWT20) in November would be a “celebration of cricket” in true Caribbean style, chief executive David Richardson said.

Speaking during a trip to assess preparations for the event on Sunday, Richardson hoped that the tournament would mark another leap forward for the women’s game as well as in efforts to make the sport more inclusive.

The tournament, which starts November 9 and is the first stand-alone Women’s World T20, is a chance for the local communities to put their stamp on it, he added.“We want this event to belong to the community, as opposed to the ICC,” he said“We want to be more inclusive. Cricket is for everyone.”

Urging fans to turn up, he said: “It’s going to be a party. It’s going to be a celebration of cricket in this part of the world.”Richardson expected the 2018 edition of the tournament to build on the goodwill generated by the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 in England, and give the sport another boost ahead of the Women’s World T20 2020 in Australia.

“Cricket is uniquely placed to be a sport that can be played by women, followed by women,” Richardson said. “Certainly, within 5-10 years, we want cricket to be the No.1 sport for women.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games
Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo

Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo
Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!
Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!