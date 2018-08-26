Girl, paramour killed for ‘honour’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JHANG: A youth shot dead his relative girl and her paramour for ‘honour’ here on Saturday. Accused Asif of Thata Mallah village found his cousin (F) with her paramour Imran at a house. To see them, he was enraged and shot them dead. Police shifted bodies to the DHQ Hospital for autopsy.
