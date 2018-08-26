Drone kills 5 Daesh men in Kunar

KUNAR: At least five Daesh fighters were Saturday killed in drone strikes in Kunar province of Afghanistan, 201st Selab Military Corps said.

The drone targeted Daesh hideouts in Manogi and Narang districts. The Afghan forces did not give any further details about the airstrike. Daesh fighters are active in many parts of Kunar and Nangarhar provinces.

The security situation in eastern Kunar province has started to deteriorate sharply during the recent months amid growing insurgency by the Taliban and IS militants.

The US forces also carried out similar airstrikes in Titak area of Noor Gul district in eastern Kunar province last week targeting the hideouts of ISIS militants.

Xinhua adds: At least 33 militants were killed and 13 others injured during a military operation in Faryab province, on Saturday.

“The operation was launched by the Afghan National Army backed by Afghan Air Force in Kohistan district south of provincial capital Maimana city on Friday,” Hanif Rezai, spokesman for the army’s Corps 209 Shaheen based in the region, told the news agency. Among the killed militants were two Taliban divisional commanders, Rezai added.