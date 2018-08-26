Zimbabwe’s Cremer undergoes knee surgery

HARARE: Former Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer recently underwent a successful knee surgery and is set miss the tour of South Africa starting September 30.

According to a report, the 31-year-old is hopeful of making the squad for the Bangladesh tour in October and expects to begin training in six weeks time.

“Came out of knee surgery... will definitely miss the SA tour but hopefully I will be fit for Bangladesh,” he was quoted as saying on Saturday.

When questioned about how he was feeling after the surgery, the leg-spinner said: “Just a bit sore but not too bad. The surgeon was happy with the operation so that’s good. I think I will be able to resume light training possibly in six weeks.”

Cremer last played in a One-day International (ODI) for Zimbabwe back in March at the ICC World Cup qualifier.

Zimbabwe lost that ODI against UAE that knocked them out of contention for the next year’s world cup in England. Cremer lost his captaincy as a result of that defeat. Zimbabwe will be in South Africa for three-match ODI series and three-match T20I series.