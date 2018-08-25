Sat August 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Top Story

MAY
mahboob ali yousafzai
&
EK
Essa Khankhel
August 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

No VIP, austerity PTI manifesto: Mahmood

MINGORA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Friday that there is no VIP as austerity is the PTI manifesto

He said that in the first phase as many as 10 ministers and four advisers would be taken in the provincial cabinet.

He was talking to reporters at his residence in Matta during his maiden visit to Swat after being elected as the chief minister. Mahmood Khan said that consultation over the cabinet formation had been completed and the final approval would be given by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that education and health would be prioritised under his government, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would introduce a new local bodies system where the district nazims would be elected directly.

“Imran Khan’s vision will be implemented. We will provide quick justice to the people,” he said, adding that Swat would be made a tourist hub to promote tourism and create jobs.

He said that Imran Khan nominated him for the slot of chief minister to address the problems and miseries of the people of KP. “We will bring about a change in every department to meet the needs of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Mahmood Khan, adding that PTI-led provincial government would focus on solving the problems being faced by the common man. The chief minister said he would try to come up to expectations of the people of Swat and would improve the road infrastructure in the district.

He thanked the people of Swat and Malakand division for supporting the PTI in recent general election.

Earlier, the chief minister was warmly welcomed by the local people after his arrival in the native town Matta in Swat.

On the second day of Eid, people from various walks of life greeted Mahmood Khan.

“Today we have two blessings at the same time, it is an Eid day and also our own chief minister is among us after taking oath,” said Abdullah Khan, younger brother of Mahmood Khan, who is also tehsil nazim of Matta Town.

He added that the issues of Malakand division would be resolved on priority basis. Abdullah Khan maintained that it was his dream to make Malakand division a hub of tourism. Later, the chief minister left for Islamabad to attend a meeting chaired by the prime minister.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s