Sat August 25, 2018
Islamabad

IA
Ibne Ahmad
August 25, 2018

Eidul Azha was all enjoyable

The poor segments of the Rawalpindi city were provided more than enough meat to enjoy Eidul Azha amidst all the fun of the day by the average and affluent families. I can still feel the aroma of delicious foods like mutton roast, korma, ‘kababs’, ‘pulao’, ‘biryani’, ‘haleem’ and family barbeque during the Eid days and nights. All the food items were not only tasty but also left us licking our fingers.

Mutton ‘kaleji’ was also a yummy item. Like Eidul Fitar on Eidul Azha hot and spicy ‘channa chaat’, fruit ‘chaat’, and sweet delights were also prepared such as vermicelli, ‘kheer’ and ‘firni’. What dolled up the Eid day were the women and girls wearing bangles, mehndi and attractive costumes. Boys and kids also wore best outfits and some made their sacrificial animals roam the streets of their ‘mohallas’.

The spiritual part of the Eid was also observed with devotion. Early in the morning, dressed in their finery, the men, boys and kids headed off for Eid prayers and descended on Eidgah venues. The main part of Eidul Azha was the sacrifice of goats and cows. There were some unpleasant scenes which were witnessed on the days of ‘Qurbani’.

Quite a lot of Pindiites sacrificed the goat, cow and camel on the doorway, but never tried to splash water to make the blood go away thus contributing to the mess on the street. Unfortunately, after the sacrifice was complete they kept limited their efforts just to cleaning up the mess in their homes and left the collateral damage for the crows. Some government servants felt lucky as they making the best use of Eid holidays took their kids to Islamabad zoo and parks after a long time.

As the nights have become cooler so they had a blast with family members by indulging in BBQ. This was just what they needed to drive away the stresses of life. The Eid ‘hullgulla’ has overpowered the government employees to such an extent that returning to work after Eid feels like returning from the other world. How can they just carry on as normal after Eid holidays are over is a thing to be seen? ‘Eidis’ in the form of Rs100, Rs500 and Rs1000 notes kept kids’ pockets full. They became rich beyond their dreams.

They enjoyed the elders’ gift money. They put the collected ‘Eidi’ money to good use by purchasing items of their interest. After the first day of family get-togethers, the younger lot thought they owed themselves some chill time and decided to watch at least one movie every day at Cinepax and Arena during the remaining Eid days with their cousins and college friends.

