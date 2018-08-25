Sat August 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Islamabad

A
APP
August 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rain likely at scattered places

Islamabad: Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Punjab, while at isolated places in Khaber-Pakhtunkhwa, Central Punjab, Kashmir and Giltgit-Baltistan in next 24 hours while hot and humid weather to continue in other parts of the country.

Rainfall is likely in Rawalpindi, Gujarawala divisions, Islamabad, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D. I khan, Sargodha, Lahore divisions Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during this time span. Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan.

Monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country. Westerly wave is also affecting western and upper parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thundershower occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. Rainfall recorded during this time duration remained; in Islamabad (Z. P 28 mm, Saidpur 09 mm, Bokra 08 mm, Golra 04mm), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 47 mm, Shamsabad 24 mm), Gujranwala 04 mm, Sialkot (Cantt) 04 mm, Jhelum 02 mm, KP: Kakul 09 mm, Lower Dir, Malamjabba 06 mm, Balakot 02 mm and Kashmir: Rawalakot 03 mm.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s