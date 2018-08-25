CADD will soon be disbanded

Islamabad: The newly-elected PTI government is going to do away with the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) overseeing Islamabad’s educational and health institutions in the post-decentralisation regime.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told a news conference here that the idea of ending the CADD was under consideration at various levels and would be adopted soon after fulfilling formalities.

He said the federal organisations currently governed by the CADD would go to the relevant federal ministries for administrative control after the premier’s mandatory approval. The CADD was created in 2011 after the devolution of over 20 ministries to all four federating units through 18th Constitutional Amendment with an aim to oversee the Islamabad Capital Territory’s educational, health, population and social welfare organisations.

Its disbanding was suggested by various government forums many times in the past over inefficiency but the then premiers have the idea the thumbs down for unspecified reasons.