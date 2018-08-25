Two children among four dead

LAHORE: Four persons including two children died in separate road accidents on Friday. A 17-year-old Ahmad died and Arsalan, 17, and Abubakar 14, were injuries when their bike collided with another bike near Beijing Underpass. In another incident, a youth and two children died and another sustained injuries when their bike collided with another bike near Jia Bagga, Raiwind. The victims were identified as Shahzeb, 17, Fezan, 7, and Oman, 4. Shahzeb belonged to Kasur, Fezan hailed from Rasoolpura Haloki and Oman was the resident of Kahna.

Booked: Chung police have registered a case against two suspects who had intercepted a woman and threatened to kill her and her daughter over contracting love marriage.

Ayesha Azam, wife of Muhammad Azam of Shahpur Kanjran, told police that her first cousin, Babar Ali Arain, was not happy over her choice marriage and had intercepted her and her children in a society. Police have registered case No 1255/18 under Section 506 of PPC and started investigations.