Imran, Buzdar agree on 15-member Punjab cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday agreed to form a small provincial cabinet, sources told the Geo News.

The names of the Punjab cabinet members will be finalised within two days, sources added. The Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar, made it clear that corruption is unacceptable in all its forms.

“During the meeting, it was decided that in the first phase, 15 members will be assigned portfolios,” the sources said and added the senior members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be appointed to key ministries. They said among the names under consideration for key ministries is Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, who is being considered for Minister of Housing and Communication and Works Department. Aleem Khan is being considered for Minister

Aleem Khan is being considered for Minister for Local Government, Yasmin Rashid for Health Minister, Sibtain Khan for Agriculture Minister and Samiullah Khan as chief whip, sources continued.

Further, they said that Hashim Khan is being considered for the post of Punjab Minister for Education, Hasnain Dreshak for Finance Minister, Aslam Iqbal as Information Minister, Raja Basharat as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Jahanzeb Kacchi for Minister of Livestock.

Raja Yasir is being considered for the post of Minister of Higher Education, sources added. Other names that are being considered include Fayyaz-ul-Hassan, Rashid Hafeez, Saeeda Sohail, Murad Raas, Ajmal Cheema, Mohsin Leghari and Malik Akhtar.