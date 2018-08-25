Sat August 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Sports

REUTERS
August 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Woods makes mediocre return to FedEx Cup playoffs

PRAMUS, New Jersey: Tiger Woods made his FedExCup playoffs return on Thursday after a five-year absence and shot a mediocre level-par 71 in the first round of The Northern Trust to sit five shots behind the leaders in Paramus, New Jersey.

Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson carded 67s to lurk a shot off leaders Jamie Lovemark, Vaughn Taylor, Sean O’Hair and Kevin Tway on a day of fairly low scoring on the rain-soaked layout, where players were allowed preferred lies.

Justin Thomas, who won last year’s $10 million bonus as the FedExCup champion, carded a two-under 69.Former world number one Woods, in his first start since a runner-up finish behind Koepka at the PGA Championship this month, mixed two birdies with two bogeys at Ridgewood Country Club as he continued a trend of so-so starts.

Woods, who has broken 70 in the opening round only twice in 15 events in 2018, said less-than-ideal yardages were to blame for his lack of precision with his approach shots.

“I kept having the half-club,” said the 14-times major champion.“I just wasn’t quite hitting it close. I just didn’t quite have the feel to hit those really soft shots.”Koepka was rewarded for his typically aggressive approach off the tee.

Starting on the back nine, the highlight of his round was an eagle at the par-five 17th.“I like being able to hit driver on most holes and if you put it in position you can have some wedges in here and take advantage of your length,” he said.

At the 17th hole, Koepka picked up five strokes on playing companion Johnson, who ran up a triple bogey after a wild hook off the tee. Johnson fought back and almost had a hole in one at the par-three sixth where his ball lipped out of the hole.Joint leader Lovemark could hardly have wished for a better start with birdies at the first three holes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s