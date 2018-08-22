Wed August 22, 2018
National

Murtaza Ali Shah
August 22, 2018

Lahore law student gets distinction from London varsity

LONDON: A bright law student from Lahore has become the highest scoring international student of a London university by taking lead amongst 50,000 students from 180 countries in this year’s international law graduation programme.

Sherbano Tajammal Hussain Malik studied law at the University of London from Lahore through distance and flexible learning. She was registered with the Institute of Legal Studies in Lahore which runs courses in collaboration with the University of London.

Sherbano Malik became the highest scoring “Standard Entry LLB student” this year for the group of students studying with the University of London through distance learning for the university’s international programme.

In a statement, Simon Askey, Director of Undergraduate Laws, said: “This has been the best year for Firsts in Undergraduate Laws in the history of the programme and Sherbano is the best performing student in this our best year.“

The University of London’s distance and flexible learning programmes have 50,000 students in 180 countries, with a further 1.4million learners on its MOOCs programme through the online Coursera platform, making it known as the ‘world’s largest classroom.

Sherbano Malik told this correspondent that she graduated with First Class Honours and among all the First Class Honours across the globe in the Standard Entry Route who completed this degree this year. “I managed to get the overall highest aggregate marks. The Standard Entry Route is a technical name for completing this degree in the standard 3-4 years.”

She explained: “The modules in which I scored distinctions are Jurisprudence & Legal Theory, Public International Law, European Union Law, Tort Law and Islamic Law. 70% and above is known as a 'distinction') in these areas. The modules in which I scored merits (60%-69%) are International Protection of Human Rights and Common Law & Reasoning.”  

She added: “It was a rewarding experience and I am glad to have availed all that this external degree had to offer. It is a flexible and cost effective degree and my college provided me with supportive and excellent teachers who guided me every step of the way.”

