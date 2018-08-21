Three injured in Charsadda power protests

CHARSADDA: Three people were injured in a stampede that occurred during a protest demonstration against unscheduled and prolonged power outages at Farooq-e-Azam Chowk of the district on Monday.

Hundreds of residents of Charsadda district staged a protest demonstration at Farooq-e-Azam Chowk and Rajjar against the frequent and hours-long electricity load-shedding and blocked Charsadda-Tangi road.

The protestors chanted slogans against the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) and police.

The police, in an effort to disperse the protestors, brandished weapons, which caused panic among the protesters and three people sustained injuries in stampede.