Tue August 21, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2018

Share

Cop injured in Lakki police van ambush

LAKKI MARWAT: A policeman was injured when three unidentified motorcyclists attacked a police van in Khankhel Mandozai area on Monday.

The incident occurred in the limits of Tajori Police Station, said a police official.

He added that a party of Serai Gambila police post headed by Assistant Sub-Inspector Saboor Khan came under attack during a routine patrol.

The official said three unidentified attackers riding a motorbike and armed with AK-47 assault rifles opened fire on the police van, injuring constable Imtiaz Ali. “The cops retaliated, but the attackers escaped in the densely populated area,” he said.

The official said the wounded cop was hit in the shoulder and was shifted to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital in Bannu.

Four killed in Dir road accident: Four passengers were killed and 12 others sustained injured in a road mishap in Dislawar area of the Upper Dir district when a passenger

vehicle plunged into a ravine, police said.

They said that a vehicle (PSH 3265) carrying passengers was on way to Patrak from Peshawar. When it reached Dislawar, the vehicle plunged into a deep ravine after the driver lost control over the steering.

As a result, two passengers were killed on the spot while 12 others sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to the nearby hospital in Wari. Six of the injured were then taken to District Headquarters Hospital in Timergara because of their precarious condition.

The sources said that two of the injured were later

succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Two of the dead were identified as Imranullah and Fazal Ghani.

Kidnapper arrested in Peshawar: The Counter Terrorism Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has arrested an alleged kidnapper from Badaber on Monday.

An official of the CTD said Shah Zali was arrested from Telaband Badaber who was involved in kidnapping of two persons and collecting ransom from them.

