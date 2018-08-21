Body of missing boy found

BAHAWALPUR: Body of a nine-year-old boy was found on Monday.

Sahil Bashir, student of grade 4, went missing two days ago. His body was found by a sewerage drain in Chak/181, Murad. Locals and relatives of the boy staged a protest demonstration at Bahawalpur Chowk, Hasilpur and blocked the Hasilpur-Bahawalpur Road by putting the body on the road. They raised slogans against Hasilpur Sadr police and demanded arrest of the killers.

Later, the SDPO Hasilpur circle and the Hasilpur Assistant Commissioner held talks with the protesters and promised action against culprits.

MINOR GIRL MOLESTED: A nine-year-old girl was molested in Sodha Basti in the vicinity of Chishtian police Monday night. According to police, Saadia was assaulted by accused Farooq, 20, and was taken to the THQ Hospital, Chishtian. According to her family members, the accused took her forcibly to his house and raped her when she went to a shop to buy some articles.