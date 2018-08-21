APiT launches campus in Islamabad

Islamabad : Australian Pacific Institute of Technology (‘APiT’) extends its warm welcome to the people of Pakistan, and invites distinguished students to a new horizon of skill based learning, says a press release.

APiT recently had its inauguration ceremony at its newly established Islamabad campus, which was presided by Margaret Adamson, the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, and guest of honours Salim Ghauri , the Australian Consular to Punjab and CEO (NETSOL Technologies Limited), and Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, rector, International Islamic University.

Students in Pakistan will study 12 month Australian nationally recognised qualifications in business, Accounting and Information Technology. Students will be trained and assessed by the first batch of Australian accredited trainers & assessors in Pakistan.

Our Australian 12 month qualifications will require a minimum completion of year 12 level (FSc, A level, DAE etc). APiT graduates from our Islamabad campus may receive 2nd year entry into selected 3-year Australia bachelor programs from a variety of Australian universities in Australia. Refer to APiT current articulation agreement

with Southern Cross University www.apit.edu.au/pakistan/pathway.

This will provide students with an insight to what benefit APiT graduates from Pakistan will receive, when transitioning into Australian 3 - year Australian Bachelor Programs. It is worth noting that most 3-year Australian Bachelors have an equivalence to 4-year Pakistani Bachelor qualifications, which has an obvious saving in time and money.

APiT’s Islamabad campus offers Australian style architecture within a secured and safe site. Our Australian compliance classrooms have modern, clean ergonomic settings, which include quality furnishings along with a whiteboard and projector, ensuring Australian standards of education.

Students will find that our purpose built IT lab has all the latest hardware and software capabilities. The campus features a prayer room, as well as a chill out area for students to have fun, eat food, and discuss their valuable ideas with faculty in their free time. APiT has arranged a number of trusted and safe hostels with references that can facilitate students from peripheries in selecting appropriate accommodations.

At the same time Pakistan is facing ‘capital flight’ and ‘brain drain’ from decades. APiT is bringing an international standard quality education into Pakistan with commitment and determination for the youth.

Our aim for the NEW Islamabad campus is to give the opportunities to Pakistani students to study in an Australian institute, awarding successful students with Australian qualifications. Along with the exposure of participating in an Australian operated and cultured environment. APiT welcomes all prospective students to its newly established Islamabad Campus, where they will not only gain practical knowledge in their preferred domains, but also lead and help better this new era of Pakistan.