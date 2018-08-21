Police fail to arrest robbers who killed woman

LAHORE: Kahna police have failed to arrest the robbers-cum-killers who had shot dead a woman on offering resistance on Monday.

The robbers had also looted gold and cash from the mother of five children. The victim identified as Sumaira Parveen was on her way along with her husband Shahzad when two robbers intercepted them. They looted Rs76,000 in cash and gold ornaments. The victim woman offered resistance on which one of the robbers opened fire. As a result, she received bullet injury and died on the spot. Police reached the scene and collected forensic evidences. A case has been registered against unidentified suspects.

A couple of days back, robbers had raped a woman in front of her family and looted valuables from the house in the Gujjarpura police limits. Police have failed to trace out the notorious gang.

Meanwhile, robbers deprived over two dozen citizens of cash and valuables on Monday. Robbers looted Rs1 million from a citizen in Hunjerwal, Rs3 lakh in Sherakot and Rs70,000 in Islampura. A number of animals bought for Eidul Azha have also been stolen from the City. Lahorites have raised questions over the performance of Lahore Police.