Days of merit

The PTI chief Imran Khan was elected as the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan. I convey my heartiest congratulation to him on this occasion, and hope he will solve all the problems of Pakistan. In his tenure, Pakistan will prosper and merit will be respected. The youth will be given jobs on merit instead of nepotism.
Muhammad Umar Nizamani
Tando Qaiser.
Comments