Mon August 20, 2018
National

A
APP
August 20, 2018

Security beefed up at railway stations

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Police Inspector General Dr Mujeebur Rehman issued instructions to all SPs Railways to tighten security in trains as well as at stations to avoid any untoward incident on Eidul Azha days.

According to a notification, issued here on Sunday, he directed all SPs Railways to depute sufficient force at exit/ entry points of all railway stations and strict watch be carried out of suspicious persons.

PR Police Commando Force will be deputed at vulnerable installations and in trains, while bomb disposal staff will also be kept on alert for search of luggage and passengers at railway stations.

The IGP also directed all SPs Railways to conduct complete check/ search of empty rakes before trains reach the platforms for departure for their destinations.

He also directed that all SPs Railways would remain present on Eid holidays and randomly check trains, stations and escorting staff.

He explained the Pakistan Railways is a national asset and it was a responsibility of every policeman to safeguard it at any cost.

