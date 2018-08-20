Scores of food handlers in Kohat suffer from hepatitis

KOHAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) on Sunday said a high percentage of food handlers in Kohat had been suffering from contagious diseases including hepatitis.

While talking to media persons, Deputy Director Kamran Khan said in a total of 121 food outlets’ applications received for FS&HFA licence, seven food handlers tested positive with hepatitis.

The official said this figure was revealed from the medical tests of the food handlers, which comes in direct contact with the food.

He said for FH&HFA licence, apart from other requirements, for the first time blood tests of the food handlers was made mandatory, a step which was not very welcomed by most of the businessmen.

“So far medical tests of only the workers which are in direct contact with food or sells loose food are mandatory. We suspect that the ratio might be higher among the groceries shop owners and Afghan refugees linked with food businesses for whom FS&HFA isn’t issuing licences presently,” Kamran Khan remarked.

He said although this is the very initial stage of licencing but the figure seemed to be very alarming, adding that such persons were potential threat of spreading the disease among the common people.

Kamran Khan said the disease affected workers were not allowed to work in food outlets until they were treated. He said directives were issued for other workers to cover their face and hands during operation hours to curtail the spread of the diseases.

Responding to a query, the official said FS&HFA licence was not putting extra burden on the food handlers.

The deputy director said the FS&HFA Kohat in collaboration with the district administration had carried out 1154 inspections in which 742 food outlets were inspected.

He said 402 follow-up visits were also made to note the improvements on the earlier given instructions.