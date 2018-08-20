Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA
Blatant Anglophiles

Blatant Anglophiles
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Scores of food handlers in Kohat suffer from hepatitis

KOHAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) on Sunday said a high percentage of food handlers in Kohat had been suffering from contagious diseases including hepatitis.

While talking to media persons, Deputy Director Kamran Khan said in a total of 121 food outlets’ applications received for FS&HFA licence, seven food handlers tested positive with hepatitis.

The official said this figure was revealed from the medical tests of the food handlers, which comes in direct contact with the food.

He said for FH&HFA licence, apart from other requirements, for the first time blood tests of the food handlers was made mandatory, a step which was not very welcomed by most of the businessmen.

“So far medical tests of only the workers which are in direct contact with food or sells loose food are mandatory. We suspect that the ratio might be higher among the groceries shop owners and Afghan refugees linked with food businesses for whom FS&HFA isn’t issuing licences presently,” Kamran Khan remarked.

He said although this is the very initial stage of licencing but the figure seemed to be very alarming, adding that such persons were potential threat of spreading the disease among the common people.

Kamran Khan said the disease affected workers were not allowed to work in food outlets until they were treated. He said directives were issued for other workers to cover their face and hands during operation hours to curtail the spread of the diseases.

Responding to a query, the official said FS&HFA licence was not putting extra burden on the food handlers.

The deputy director said the FS&HFA Kohat in collaboration with the district administration had carried out 1154 inspections in which 742 food outlets were inspected.

He said 402 follow-up visits were also made to note the improvements on the earlier given instructions.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report
PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'