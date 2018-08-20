NAB gets solid corruption proofs against Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has acquired the undeniable documentary proofs regarding alleged mega financial corruption of former federal minister for information Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The sources stated that NAB was currently conducting investigation against Marriyum Aurangzeb as she was facing allegations that she had made assets worth billion of rupees through national exchequer’s money. However, her source of income was limited.

Marriyum Aurangzeb served as federal minister during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif government and she was considered one of the close friend of Maryam Nawaz. Before joining politics she was in London and fond of western culture.

NAB officials have also tightened the grip against former information minister Pervez Rasheed. Both the ministers were accused of giving Rs12 billion to different media houses for improving Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz image in media. They made massive financial irregularities in release of above mentioned amount.

NAB sources stated that Nawaz Sharif after assuming the charge allegedly gave Rs1.41 billion to different newspapers and Rs4.60 billion to different TV channels in the capacity of advertisements.

However, in the 2nd phase of Nawaz government in 2014 they were given Rs2.24 billion and Rs930 million worth of advertisements. Sources further stated that soon after the disclosure of Panama scandal against Nawaz Sharif Information Ministry had allegedly distributed Rs2. 86 billion to different newspapers and Rs2.64 billion to different TV channels.