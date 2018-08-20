Veterinary doctors asked to remain present at cattle markets

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Tauseef Dilshad Khatana Sunday visited the temporary markets setup for sale of sacrificial animals at Shah Jahangir Road, Fruit Mandi, Sargodha Road and other places and reviewed the facilities there. Deputy Commissioner Tauseef Dilshad Khatana directed the officers and staff of the municipal corporation to take solid steps for improving the cleaning system in the markets. He directed that proper management of water, light and shade be ensured.