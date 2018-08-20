Mon August 20, 2018
Islamabad

A
APP
August 20, 2018

Security plan for Eid

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi police have finalised a comprehensive security plan for Eidul Azha aimed at averting any untoward incident.

Over 3,000 security personnel will be deployed on Eid congregations, Mosques, Imambargahs, public places and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident.

According to police spokesman, Policemen would also patrol in various sectors and police officers of respective circles would ensure proper security at the Eid congregations to be held at various locations of the town.

Walk through gates and scanners would also be installed for the safety of the citizens. He said adding special pickets have been set up at all the entry and exist points of the city to check suspicious vehicles.

He said that beggars would not be allowed to walk freely in the city and action in accordance with the law would also be taken against them.

Meanwhile, the City District Government Rawalpindi has imposed a ban on the entry of sacrificial animals into city areas with Section 144 of the CrPC. Under the ban, the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals has been restricted on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

