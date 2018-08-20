No major operation in sight against encroachers

Rawalpindi: As the preparation of Eidul Azha in full swing, there is hustle and bustle in shopping malls but encroachers have occupied even footpaths of the city that is creating problems for the motorists and pedestrians.

No major operation is carried out against the encroachers by the authorities concerned.

The encroachers have set their business on roads and open spaces in Barra Market, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Trunk Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Commercial Market, Saidpur Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Asghar Mall Road, Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Mangtal Road and Bagh Sardaran in areas falling in the domain of the municipal body.

Tahir Mehmood, an area resident of Barra market told this scribe that no action is being taken against encroachers, which creates problems for the people in the flow of traffic as well as for pedestrians besides being a security risk.

When contacted with Town Officer Pir Shahzad Gohar said that anti-encroachment drive is going on successfully in the city and adjacent densely populated areas have been made clear. — APP