Mon August 20, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2018

Wasa rephrases vision and mission

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has rephrased its vision and mission declaring that the agency will work more for customer satisfaction through friendly behaviour and quality services.

“To be a leader in sustainable water and wastewater management,” is the new vision of the agency under which it will improve clean and drinking water supply to the citizens while new wastewater treatment facilities will be developed in the city.

Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz while talking with The News said vision and mission of the agency was rephrased as per the demands of the time. He said the agency was going to launch a number of new projects to achieve its new vision.

As per the new mission and goals, the company will ensure quality, reliability and efficiency of water supply and treatment services, adopt leading practices and technology for enhancing service quality and sustainability, improvement of services through outsourcing, ensure financial sustainability through revenue maximisation and optimising input costs, attract and retain a competent, skilled and motivated workforce with consistent capacity building, to introduce and promote best water conservation practices amongst consumers, to conserve ground water by shifting water resource to surface water gradually, water distribution network improvement through metering and zoning and wastewater treatment.

He said that the agency was committed to efficient and sustainable provision of water utility services for its consumers through developing and safeguarding Lahore’s water resources. Recently, Wasa has introduced several new measures to improve resolution of customer complaints, he said, adding a state-of-the-art water testing laboratory was under construction.

“We are already in the process of getting approval for the construction of state-of-art Wasa laboratory equipped with latest / modern instruments,” Zahid Aziz said, adding that because most of the reported health problems are directly or indirectly related to water quality the need for efficient development, utilisation and monitoring of the water resources is imperative on emergent basis for the provision of safe clean drinking water conforming to WHO and EPA Standards.

Limited equipment to check limited water quality parameters is insufficient under the changing environment which has necessitated this intervention. Also the existing instruments are old and required replacement and many techniques under practice obsolete with less accuracy, he told.

