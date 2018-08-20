Buzdar urged to adopt austerity,solve public problems

LAHORE: Parliamentary leader of Rah-e-Haq Party in Punjab Assembly Muaviya Azam Tariq has demanded the newly-elected chief minister to take austerity measures and link himself with masses in order to address their grievances.

Speaking on the floor of Punjab Assembly after the victory of Usman Buzdar as the new Chief Minister, Muaviya Azam Tariq stated that he was glad to see that the new leader of the House belonged to the same class which was a major part of our population. He said the new Chief Minister of Punjab had been chosen from a backward area of Punjab but his (Muaviya’s) own constituency was also equally backward and needed utmost attention.

He advised the new Chief Minister of Punjab not to stop working on the projects initiated by the previous government and stressed him to take all steps that lead to the prosperity of the province.

He expressed the hope that the new Chief Minister would discourage the VIP culture and prove himself close to the people, while receiving the same treatment in hospital that common citizens receive. Muaviya, who is son of former MNA late Maulana Azam Tariq also stressed the need for adopting austerity measures and demanded the government to cut short the expenditures. He said in order to help others, we first had to strengthen ourselves and that was only possible if we adopt austerity measures.

Muaviya, who voted for Buzdar in the CM election, however, endorsed the demand of Hamza Shahbaz for setting up the Joint Investigation Team to probe rigging in elections.

Ali Hyder Gilani, son of former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, congratulated the newly-elected chief minister and expressed pleasure over his link with Southern Punjab. He said there was a dire need to create the province of Southern Punjab in order to end the prevailing sense of deprivation among the people in that belt. He also said that his father Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani took all possible measures to carry out development in Southern Punjab and hoped the new government would honour its commitments.

Ali Hyder, who is the only scion of Gilani family who had won polls in 2018, went on to say that he was kidnapped by terrorists during election campaign and two of his workers were also gunned down in that attempt. He said his victory was the victory of democracy and those forces which wanted to see a prosperous Pakistan.