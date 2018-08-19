Sun August 19, 2018
National

AY
Asim Yasin
August 19, 2018

Smooth running of NA proceedings

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Saturday interacted with the parliamentary parties’ leaders on phone to seek their cooperation for running the House proceedings in a smooth manner.

Qaiser talked to the parliamentary parties’ leaders in the wake of the opposition parties’ sloganeering and pandemonium in the National Assembly during the speech of Imran Khan making it almost inaudible.

Qaiser told the parliamentary parties’ leaders that he wanted to run the proceedings taking the whole House along.

The speaker talked to the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Rana Tanveer Hussain of PML-N, Khalid Maqbool of MQM-P, Tahir Bashir Cheema of PML-Q, President Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Magsi of BAP, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Maulana Asad Mehmood of JUI-F and Shahzain Bugti of JWP.

During the conversation, Qaiser told the parliamentary parties’ leaders that difference of opinion on different issues was essence of democracy, but it was also a responsibility of the members to maintain the sanctity of the House.

He told them that giving the opposition their due rights in the House was his top priority and expressed the hope that all the members will cooperate with him to run the proceedings in line with democratic and parliamentary traditions.

The speaker also assured them that he will run the proceedings in consultation with the parliamentary parties.

The leaders assured Qaiser of their full cooperation to run the House proceedings in a smooth manner.

Later Qaiser met former National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza and Murtaza Javed Abbasi respectively who shared with him their experience of running the House proceedings.

