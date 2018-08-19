Sun August 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
Reengineering the civil service

Reengineering the civil service
Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary
The dilemmas of old Pakistan

The dilemmas of old Pakistan
PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule

PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule
Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up
Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?

Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?
Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards

Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards
What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

National

BR
Bureau report
August 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

KP medical colleges entrance tests today

PESHAWAR: The entrance test for admission to medical and dental colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held in various centres today (Sunday).

The Directorate of Academics and Admissions of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, through a statement said the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) entrance test would be held simultaneously at Islamia Collegiate School Ground Peshawar, Haripur University Haripur, Grassy Ground Saidu Sharif, Swat, Gomal Medical College new building Dera Ismail Khan, Abdul Wali Khan University Garden Campus near Sheikh Maltoon Township Mardan, Cadet College Kohat and Malakand University Chakdara, Lower Dir.

It instructed the students to bring their admit cards, otherwise, they would not be allowed to sit in the test.

It added that fresh admit cards (Roll no slips) had not been issued and the previously issued admit are still valid for the test.

It is worth mentioning that candidates from Roll No. 00001 to 10000 will appear in Islamia Collegiate School Ground Peshawar, Roll No 20001 to 25402 at Haripur University centre, Haripur, from Roll No. 30001 to 35407 at Grassy Ground Saidu Sharif Swat, Roll No. 40001 to 43773 at Gomal Medical College new building opposite Dera Township D.I Khan, from Roll No. 50001 to 56792 at Abdul Wali Khan University Garden Campus near Sheikh Maltoon Township Mardan; from Roll No. 60001 to 63251 at Cadet College Kohat and from Roll No. 70001 to 73435 at Malakand University Chakdara, Lower Dir.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'