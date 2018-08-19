Robber gunned down in encounter

A robber was gunned down in Lyari during a police encounter in the wee hours of Thursday.

A police spokesman said the encounter took place near Dhobi Ghat wherein the robber, Zahid, suffered severe bullet injuries and died on the spot. The police also seized a TT pistol with rounds, stolen mobile phones and a motorbike from the area.

The body was moved to Civil Hospital for medico legal formalities.