Robber gunned down in encounter

A robber was gunned down in Lyari during a police encounter in the wee hours of Thursday.
A police spokesman said the encounter took place near Dhobi Ghat wherein the robber, Zahid, suffered severe bullet injuries and died on the spot. The police also seized a TT pistol with rounds, stolen mobile phones and a motorbike from the area.
The body was moved to Civil Hospital for medico legal formalities.
