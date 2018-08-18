Bhatti to perform as technical official in Asiad

LAHORE: Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti has been appointed as technical official in the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. Bhatti departed on Thursday night to perform his duties in the Asian Games. Hafeez Bhatti, who has vast experience in the swimming field, will supervise swimming competitions at the grand Asian event scheduled to be held at Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to Sept 2, 2018.It’s pertinent to mention here that Hafeez Bhatti has already supervised several international swimming competitions in various countries.