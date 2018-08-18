Sat August 18, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2018

IC3 performance in Kasur reviewed

LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority has shared its Integrated Command, Control and Communication Center's (IC3) performance review for the Kasur PSCA Project in the month of July.

In a bid to serve E-Data requests by Punjab Police and other LEAs, Kasur IC3 provided electronic evidence data pertaining to nine heinous crime cases and investigations. Kasur’s Operations Monitoring Centre (OMC) secured more than 2,092 observations that warranted interception of more than 523 suspicious persons and screening of 296 vehicles by Mohafiz Force; 138 of such vehicles were detained for investigations. The OMC employs state-of-the-art CCTV surveillance operations through the geo-strategic grid of cameras within the city. On violations of traffic laws and felonies of wrong parking - 345 tickets were issued in the month of July.

Nine political rallies and protests were monitored and security measures were taken thereof. In coordination with TMA and Punjab Police, PSCA Kasur managed to foil 87 bids of illegal land occupancy and issued 251 warning notices to the other accessories of the crime.

It's worth mentioning that integrated operations rendered by IC3 of PSCA Kasur have somewhat reformed emergency response time overall. A reduction of not less than 15 minutes in average response time carried out by Mohafiz Force, CTP and Punjab Police was ensured and observed. Kasur project got into its strides following the launch of IC3 Lahore whereas six more Integrated Command Control and Communication Centres, under the aegis of Punjab Safe Cities Authority, are ensuring rapid construction and developments in six divisions of Punjab namely Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Multan and Bahawalpur.

BOY SCOUTS: A delegation comprising of senior management of Punjab Boys Scouts Association (PBSA) lead by PBSA Provincial Secretary Tariq Qureshi visited Emergency Services Headquarters on Friday.

The purpose of this visit was to collaborate with the emergency service for developing healthy, safe and resilient communities in Pakistan. The PBSA secretary presented certificates of training which had been imparted to the Districts Emergency Officers to train Rescue Scouts in their respective districts.

