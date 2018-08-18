Squash players leave for Indonesia

KARACHI: Pakistan’ 11-member squash contingent departed from Lahore on Friday to participate in the Asian Games, scheduled in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2. The men’s team comprises Tayyab Aslam, Ammad Fareed, Israr Ahmed, and Asim Khan. The women players were Madina Zafar, Faiza Zafar, Riffat Khan, and Amna Fayyaz. Tahir Sultan, Fazal Shah, and Muhammad Naeem are the officials accompanying the players.

“The selected players were provided rigorous training at Pakistan National Squash Academy for good results,” stated PSF’s Game Development Officer Aamir Iqbal.There will be 15 countries in squash at Asian Games to compete for four gold medals: individual (men and women) and team (men and women).