Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer

No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

National

Mehtab Haider
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

150-page questionnaire: FATF asks Pakistan to submit reply by 31st

ISLAMABAD: The Asia Pacific Group (APG) has asked Pakistan to submit replies on 150 pages of technical compliance questionnaires with deadline of August 31, 2018 mainly related to extradition treaties signed with different countries and possibility of revision with inclusion of offences of money laundering and terror financing in revised format.

They also demanded of Pakistan to ensure documentation of all kinds of financial transactions and charities to curb activities of prescribed militant organisations. The response on technical compliance questionnaire will determine the basis of detailed review scheduled to be held from October 8 to 20, 2018 here at Islamabad.

The APG also demanded of identifying network of terrorist organisations, structures and commands & control systems and fund raising data with solid evidence that could be produced in any court of law for granting maximum punishments to those involved in such crimes.

On the name of enhancing international cooperation, the extradition treaties with revised format will help extraditing elements involved in money laundering and terror financing. Now the PTI-led coming government will have to make changes in legislation in months ahead with approval of the Parliament.

“The technical compliance annexure questionnaires, a detailed document of almost 150 pages and comprising of hundreds of questions, have been handed over to Pakistan with the deadline to submit all replies to APG till August 31, 2018. Now the next APG mission is scheduled to visit Islamabad from October 8, 2018 for conducting detailed review on the basis of replies going to submit by Islamabad by end of this ongoing month,” top official sources confirmed to The News here on Thursday.

The APG delegation has clearly conveyed that undocumented charities will have to be brought into digitized transaction system that could be tracked down by regulators as well as law enforcing agencies to identify elements involved into money laundering and terror financing.

The 6 member delegation of APG of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) concluded its three days visit on Thursday in which the APG mission pointed out loopholes in legislative, administrative and operational matters and recommended way forward by ensuring documentation of transactions of real estate, jewelers, chartered accountants, charities and all others with the purpose to discourage cash economy and bring them all into digital financial systems.

Pakistani side briefed the APG delegation that the different institutions and law enforcing agencies established coordination within different ministries and among the center and provinces and made all out efforts to convince the visiting team that all mechanism were in place to combat terror financing.

It was decided that the APG delegation would again visit Pakistan from October 8 to 20, 2018 to analyse the given replies in details and evaluate commitments made by Islamabad to bring changes in legislation, administrative and operational improvements.

The way forward on which Pakistani side and APG delegation agreed upon including creation of implementation cell in each department, Counter Terrorism Departments (CTDs) to recruit specialists, strengthening prosecution and judiciary, leads for terrorism from Afghanistan may be found, institutional mechanism for whole government to be developed, proactive approach for investigation and prosecution of terror financing (TF), action against JWD, FIF, HQ, Taliban and ISIS.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post