NAB to launch inquiries against Kh Asif, Aleem, Babar Ghauri

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday approved holding of an inquiry against former foreign minister and senior leader of the PML-N, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, for allegedly accumulating assets beyond known source of income and money laundering that caused a loss of over Rs3.66 billion to the national exchequer.

Another inquiry was approved against senior leader of PTI Abdul Aleem Khan allegedly for suspicious transactions, former Federal Minister for Port and Shipping and leader of MQM Babar Khan Ghauri for misuse of authority making 974 illegal appointments that caused a loss of over Rs2.85 billion to the national exchequer.

The Executive Board met here on Thursday with its Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal in the chair to approve various complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations. The Executive Board authorised an inquiry against Cabinet Division for issuing Rs9 billion to the PWD for allegedly allowing development works in NA-21, Mansehra, the constituency of Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

It authorised an inquiry against a former minister from Sindh, Zafar Ali Leghari, and others for their alleged involvement in corruption and occupying government land, inflicting Rs574 million losses to the national exchequer.

It approved an inquiry against Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Behlaj Mal for having assets beyond known sources of income, causing Rs1 billion losses to the national kitty and former MNA Abdul Hakim Baloch of Malir for having assets beyond known sources of income and causing Rs763 million loss to the national kitty.

The Executive Board authorised an inquiry against district Nazim Peshawar, who was accused of illegally transferring money to the District Council, inflicting Rs100 million losses to national kitty.

It authorised an inquiry against former chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amjad Ali Khan, officers of C&W Department, and officers of irrigation department for alleged abuse of authority, corruption in development funds, illegal sale of irrigation department land and cutting Shesham trees.

It authorised an inquiry against former MPA Anita Irfan Bashir and others on the accusation of alleged corruption in the funds of Christian Housing Scheme, Quetta, that caused losses to national kitty.

The Executive Board of NAB authorised an inquiry against MNA Ramesh Lal and others for abuse of authority and having assets beyond known sources of income.

It approved an inquiry against officials of the National Highway Authority (NHA) for illegal award of contract for Multan-Sukkur Motorway that caused a loss of Rs259.352 billion to the national exchequer.

It approved the filing of corruption reference against Sikandar Aziz and others for allegedly misusing his authority for illegal occupation of land of Cantonment Board Peshawar on fake documents that caused a heavy loss to national exchequer.

It approved an inquiry against officials of Provincial Works Welfare Boards of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan for allegedly misusing authority and misappropriation in purchase of equipment for Metric Tech project that caused a loss of over Rs100 million.

Another inquiry has also been ordered against former MPA Sardar Ghaibi Khan Chandio from Shahdadkot for allegedly misappropriations in government funds while misusing authority that caused a heavy losses to national exchequer. It approved an inquiry against former MPA Ahmed Hassan Dahar and others for allegedly accumulating assets beyond known sources of income while misusing authority.

Another inquiry has been ordered against former MNA/MPA Rai Mansab and Rai Inayat and others for occupation of government land, abusing their power that caused a heavy loss to national exchequer.

Inquiry against former MPA from Gujranwala Rizwan Zafar was approved for allegedly accumulating assets beyond known source of income.

The Executive Board approved an inquiry against Haroon Rasheed of the National Testing Service (NTS), Abdullah Nagra, Muhammad Javed, Mohibur Rehman, and officials of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of Government of Punjab and others allegedly for corruption, complaints of non-transparency in tests as well as investigation against Tahir Mehmood Khakwani for corruption and cheating public at large.

Investigation was ordered against former Vice Chancellor Punjab University Dr Mujhaid Kamran and others for illegal appointments. The NAB Executive Board approved conducting an inquiry against the management/revenue officers of Sahil Private limited for causing whooping losses to the national kitty by illegal allotment of government land for commercial use.

On the conclusion of the meeting, Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said NAB was committed to eliminating corruption from Pakistan vigorously by pursuing the policy of ‘Accountability for All’. He directed officers to conclude inquiries, investigations and complaint verifications on merit and in the light of available evidence within the prescribed time frame.