The Paris of the past

Shikarpur was once called the Paris of the East. It was the land of splendid structures and buildings. However, the aesthetic beauty of the city was eroded away into dust in the recent past due to weak bureaucracy.

The recent elections have once again rekindled the hope among people who expect the elected politicians to bring the lost glory of Shikarpur back to the city.

Shahzad Mughal

Shikapur