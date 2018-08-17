Fri August 17, 2018
Karachi

JK
Jamal Khurshid
August 17, 2018

Share

SHC seeks clarification over divorce certificate issue of PTI MPA’s stepmother

The Sindh High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the deputy director of local government in District Central to appear and clarify the divorce status of the mother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s newly elected MPA, Syed Imran Ali Shah, who accused him of filing forged divorce documents in UK court.

Dr Rehana Ali Shah submitted in the petition that she married the late Syed Mohammad Ali Shah in March 1989 and they had a son, Syed Mustafa Ali Shah. She said that after the death of her spouse, her stepsons, Syed Imran Ali Shah and Junaid Ali Shah, filed forged divorce documents in a UK court to deprive her and her son of the inheritance rights.

She alleged that Imran also obtained a succession certificate from the SHC by not mentioning her and his stepbrother, Mustafa, as legal heirs.

She said that former district council officer Syed Arif Hussain Jaffery also confirmed that the divorce certificate bore his false signature, and the deputy director of District Central had issued a certificate to the chairman of a Liaquatabad union committee to cancel the divorce certificate earlier issued by the DMC Central as fake, but still it was not cancelled.

She requested the court to direct the union council to cancel the divroce certificate that was wrongly issued by Union Committee 43, Liaquatabad.

SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar observed that despite issuance of the notice no comments have been filed by DMC central and Union Committee- 43.

The court directed the office to issue a notice to the deputy director of local government in District Central who issued a letter to the union committee with regard to the cancellation of the divorce certificate, and directed him to appear and explain the matter on August 30.

