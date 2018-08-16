Nawaz, Maryam to celebrate Eid with family: Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that NAB court's judgment clearly stated that the prosecution failed to establish any corruption allegation against Mian Nawaz Sharif as he expressed the hope that the wrong done to him, his daughter and the son-in-law would be righted in the court and they would celebrate Eid with their people and family.

He said that he would unveil the alleged rigging in the election 2018.

“No one should have doubts we will hold all parties responsible for rigging in elections,” he remarked while speaking to media. “We will unveil the elections. The Election Commission of Pakistan has proved to be unsuccessful.” He said that all the people knew his narrative about rigging. He further alleged that the caretaker government was involved in the alleged rigging. Shahbaz also asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan if he would step down after rigging was proved. “Will Imran Khan agree to resign if rigging in polls is proved?”

Later in the day, Shahbaz remarked that the opposition would ensure that all rigging instances were duly probed. In a tweet, he wrote: "We joined the assemblies to record our protest on the rigging & manipulation of GE2018. We will make sure that all rigging instances are duly probed & the people's mandate is safeguarded.

We will play our role in strengthening democratic traditions & upholding the civilian supremacy."